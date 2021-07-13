Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires 23,981 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 193.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,981 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,866,000 after buying an additional 233,802 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $17,784,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 505,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 347,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.39.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.