Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $392,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000.

Shares of TBSAU stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

