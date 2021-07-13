Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 406,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

