Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 55.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

WEX stock opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.75.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

