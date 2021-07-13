Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $2,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

