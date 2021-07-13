Nomura Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 482.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Gartner by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 94.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.29. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $258.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

