Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $4.20 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $448.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.02 and a 52 week high of $452.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

