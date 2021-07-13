Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NDLS. Sidoti started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NDLS stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $565.15 million, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

