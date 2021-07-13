Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $9,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

