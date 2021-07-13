Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,896,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,274,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

