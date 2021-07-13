Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.57 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of Popular worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Popular by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 22.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

