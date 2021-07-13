Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 19,580 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

