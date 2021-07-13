Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,263 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 64.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

