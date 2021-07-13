Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,999 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of UFP Industries worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,058 over the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

