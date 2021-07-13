Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 25,368 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Investors Bancorp worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

