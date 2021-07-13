Northern Trust Corp Buys Shares of 266,320 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,918,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.07% of QuantumScape as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of QS stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion and a PE ratio of -62.18.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

In related news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 52,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $1,463,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock valued at $34,356,840 in the last quarter.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

