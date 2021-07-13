Northern Trust Corp Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,708 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $12,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

