Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,900 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Groupon were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,890 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,318 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $50,301,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

