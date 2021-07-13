Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of iQIYI worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iQIYI by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in iQIYI by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 72.30% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

