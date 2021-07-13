Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,012 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Impinj worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.63.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.