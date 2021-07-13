Northern Trust Corp Sells 968 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of JHX stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.27.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.