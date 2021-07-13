Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the first quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

