Numeraire (NMR) Tops One Day Volume of $39.87 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $31.68 or 0.00097244 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $158.27 million and approximately $39.87 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00051664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.91 or 0.00837797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005363 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,261 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

