Nurix Therapeutics (NYSE:NRIX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:NRIX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.35. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.