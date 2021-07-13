NuShares (NSR) Price Tops $0.0001

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $572,064.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019340 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,161,570,812 coins and its circulating supply is 5,833,920,642 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

