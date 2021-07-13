Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras Sells 11,443 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) CRO Christopher Nicholas Kaddaras sold 11,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $427,396.05.
NYSE NTNX traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,386. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $40.71.
Nutanix Company Profile
