Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,471 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $135,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.18. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

