Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $131,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

