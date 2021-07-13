Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 209,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $118,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

