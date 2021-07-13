Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 149,683 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,683 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.32% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $123,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

