Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 28,835 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $113,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

