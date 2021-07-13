Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,826 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of Teleflex worth $116,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.00.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $420.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.