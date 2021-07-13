Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.