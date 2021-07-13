Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
