Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $10.03.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 60,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $585,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,947 shares of company stock worth $3,259,031.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

