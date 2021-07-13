Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NXJ opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
