Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NXJ opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

