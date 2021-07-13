NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Director Sells $183,440.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NYSE:NVEE) Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $183,440.00.

Shares of NVEE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.70. 36,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,217. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

