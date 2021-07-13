Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0625

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $93.80 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001783 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001670 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

