OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 125.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,548 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

