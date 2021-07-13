Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $669,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.98.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

