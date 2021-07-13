OIN Finance Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $227,584.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00820284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,741,352 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

