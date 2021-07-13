Omni Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 201,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000. Omni Partners LLP owned about 0.73% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTAC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,074. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

