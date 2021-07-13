Omni Partners LLP Invests $1.58 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,906,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,463,000. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

ASAXU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,061. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

