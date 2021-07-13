Omni Partners LLP Makes New $666,000 Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCIIU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $6,103,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU remained flat at $$9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

