Omni Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASPCU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCU remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,678. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

