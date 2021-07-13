Omni Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 109,677 Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHSE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bull Horn by 516,200.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BHSE remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

