Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

NYSE OMC opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

