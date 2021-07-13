Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oportun Financial in a report released on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oportun Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

