Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.62 ($14.85).

Orange stock opened at €9.59 ($11.28) on Tuesday. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.18.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

