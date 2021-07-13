Origo (OGO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.91 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Origo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00052623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.02 or 0.00887930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005343 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

