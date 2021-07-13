OSI Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NYSE:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:OSIS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.78. 1,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,092. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

